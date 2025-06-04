Dubai reserves 4 beaches for families during Eid Al Adha holidays

Dubai Municipality has announced the designation of four public beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The beaches are:

Jumeirah 2

Jumeirah 3

Umm Suqeim 1

Umm Suqeim 2

The initiative aims to regulate visitor numbers during the holiday period, when beaches typically witness high footfall from diverse segments of the community.

Dubai beaches Eid Al Adha

By dedicating specific beaches to families, the Municipality seeks to offer a more comfortable, secure, and enjoyable recreational environment.

To support this initiative, Dubai Municipality has allocated a dedicated safety and rescue team comprising 126 qualified personnel equipped with advanced tools and logistical equipment.

Their presence will help ensure the highest levels of safety for beachgoers. In addition, a team of 100 trained inspectors will oversee field operations, including crowd and traffic flow management, beach security monitoring, and incident response.

Dubai Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the recreational experience at public beaches by offering integrated, family-friendly facilities that reflect the emirate’s wider efforts to improve quality of life.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Dubai’s beaches as inclusive destinations that serve residents and tourists alike.

In collaboration with its strategic partners, the Municipality will continue to monitor beach operations throughout the holiday to ensure a safe, comfortable, and accessible environment for families.

Dubai Municipality is responsible for managing the emirate’s waterways and public beaches, overseeing infrastructure development and the provision of world-class services and amenities to support a vibrant and welcoming recreational experience for all.