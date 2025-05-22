Dubai South to develop $41m storm drains

Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic partnership agreement worth AED150m ($41m) to develop an advanced stormwater drainage system in Dubai South’s residential district .

The initiative forms part of the broader Tasreef project and supports Dubai’s commitment to future-ready infrastructure that meets international standards and enhances urban resilience.

The agreement includes the construction of a new secondary stormwater tunnel, which will connect Dubai South’s drainage network to Dubai Municipality’s deep tunnel system via Expo Road.

Dubai South drain plan

This connection will significantly improve stormwater and surface runoff management, minimise flooding risks, and safeguard roads, buildings, and public assets.

The project ultimately contributes to a safer, more sustainable urban environment and enhances quality of life for residents and visitors.

The initiative aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to deliver robust infrastructure that anticipates the needs of its growing population.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Developing infrastructure in the emirate of Dubai, particularly stormwater drainage, remains one of Dubai Municipality’s strategic priorities.

“This project reflects our integrated approach to managing surface water systems and reinforces our commitment to linking all areas of the emirate through a unified network of deep tunnels.

“These efforts fall under the Tasreef programme, the largest and most efficient initiative of its kind in the region, which aims to develop stormwater drainage networks for the next 100 years.

“Our partnership with Dubai South reinforces our shared commitment to supporting the emirate’s comprehensive development plans. Through the delivery of integrated services and advanced infrastructure, we aim to make Dubai a global model for sustainability and urban excellence, and one of the best cities in the world to live, work, and visit.”

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “This agreement marks an important milestone in our efforts to provide a resilient and integrated urban environment in Dubai South.

“The stormwater drainage system is a direct response to regional growth and reflects our dedication to practical infrastructure solutions that ensure the stability, comfort, and safety of our residents and visitors.

“Sustainable urban development requires us to anticipate future infrastructure needs. This project enhances our readiness and supports our plans to accommodate up to one million residents in Dubai South.

“We are proud to partner with Dubai Municipality and look forward to implementing this project in line with our vision of transforming Dubai South into a fully integrated hub for living, business, and logistics.”

Tasreef is a long-term stormwater drainage development programme led by Dubai Municipality, with an estimated value of AED30bn ($8.2bn).

Scheduled for completion by 2033, the project will extend coverage to all areas of the emirate, increasing the network’s drainage capacity by 700 per cent to manage over 20 million cubic metres of water per day.

The project will reduce construction and operating costs for pumping stations by 20 per cent and includes the design and construction of deep tunnel infrastructure with a maximum flow rate capacity of approximately four cubic metres per second.

In previous phases, Dubai Municipality successfully completed deep tunnel works that enhanced groundwater and stormwater infrastructure in the Al Maktoum City area, including Expo City and the Airport District.