Dubai unveils major education reforms with new visas plan

Dubai’s Executive Council has approved a major package of initiatives aimed at transforming the emirate into a top 10 global city for students by 2033.

The new initiatives will expand international university presence, reform student visas, enhance career guidance, and boost Dubai’s position as a destination for academic excellence and innovation.

The new policies, approved during a meeting of The Executive Council at Emirates Towers, are aligned with the Economic Agenda D33 and the Education Strategy 2033.

Dubai student boost

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Youth are the architects of the future, shaping it with their awareness, optimism, and openness to the world.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to empower young people with knowledge and skills, providing them with world-class academic, practical, and research opportunities.

“Our goal is to make Dubai a destination for outstanding students from around the world and an incubator for innovation.”

The emirate currently plays host to 37 international universities, including top-ranked institutions such as Curtin University, University of Wollongong, University of Birmingham, and University of Manchester. Under the new strategy, this number is expected to rise to more than 70 by 2033.

Dubai education targets and initiatives

50 percent of all university enrolments in the emirate will be international students by 2033

A new student visa system, work visas for graduates, and international scholarships will be introduced

A Higher Education Investment Fund and a Scientific Research Network will support university clusters and research

Career advice services will be strengthened in schools and universities, with a target of 90 per cent employment within six months for Emirati graduates

Dubai aims for 11 universities in the global top 200 and a AED5.6 billion contribution from higher education to GDP

80 per cent of education providers will be able to offer effective career advice services

70 per cent of graduates will be able to gain entry into one of their top three university or career choices

Also approved at the Executive Council Meeting was the Academic and Career Guidance Policy, led by Knowledge and Human Development Authority, which sets clear goals for aligning education with employment. It includes entrepreneurship programmes, life skills camps, and digital platforms offering real-time insights into the job market.

