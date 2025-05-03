Dubai announces major new zoning rules

Dubai will be rezoned into urban and rural areas as part of a major security upgrade.

In alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Police has officially adopted a new operational strategy that divides the emirate into designated “urban” and “rural” zones.

The initiative aims to boost security coverage, reduce emergency response times, and optimise human resource deployment, patrol distribution, and the integration of advanced smart technologies and AI systems across all areas of jurisdiction.

The announcement came during the first-quarter performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations, chaired by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigations, and attended by several senior officers.

Major General Al Mansouri emphasised the critical role of the Operations Department in ensuring public safety and enabling rapid deployment of patrols and emergency teams.

He noted that the newly introduced zoning approach aligns with urban planning goals and enhances operational readiness across the emirate.

He further explained that defining Dubai’s regions as either urban or rural allows for better personnel distribution tailored to specific needs, be it security, traffic management, or community services, ultimately advancing the strategic goal of maintaining it as one of the safest cities in the world while maximising community happiness.

Brigadier Turki bin Faris added that this strategic zoning would significantly improve the Police’s operational efficiency, strengthen emergency response capabilities, and support future-focused innovation in police services across the emirate.