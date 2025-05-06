Emaar announces new AED100,000 design competition for artists

Emaar has announced an open call for UAE residents to design a projection for the Burj Khalifa, with the winning entry receiving AED 100,000.

The competition runs from May 6 to 26, 2025, offering creatives the opportunity to showcase their work on the world’s tallest building.

“At Emaar, we believe that talent knows no boundaries. Burj Khalifa stands not only as a symbol of human achievement but also as a canvas for creativity and innovation — open to everyone with a talent to share. Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform where ideas can reach new heights. We are proud to open our doors to every dreamer, artist, and innovator, offering them the opportunity to contribute to our collective story of achievement,” Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar said.

Participants must submit original projection videos and animations that reflect Dubai’s culture and innovation.

Each submission should be three minutes in duration and meet technical specifications available on the Burj Khalifa website.

The winning design will be projected on the Burj Khalifa, providing global exposure for the creator.

Entries must include a concept description explaining the inspiration behind the design and should be sent to [email protected].

The competition is open to all creatives based in the UAE, from established artists to emerging talents.