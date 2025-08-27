Nearly 3,000 Emirati women entrepreneurs join Abu Dhabi Chamber in 2025

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has welcomed more than 2,875 Emirati businesswomen into its membership during the first six months of 2025, underscoring the growing role of Emirati women in driving the national economy and the emirate’s commitment to female entrepreneurship.

According to Chamber data, Mobdea licences accounted for the largest share of new members, with 1,352 licences issued, or 47 per cent of the total, reflecting strong demand for creative and home-based businesses.

Tajer Abu Dhabi licences made up 891 memberships (30 per cent), highlighting the rise of e-commerce and individual entrepreneurial projects.

Female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi

Other categories included 406 normal economic licences, 94 branch licences, and 86 freelance licences, signalling that many Emirati women are both expanding existing ventures and launching new specialised businesses.

Emirati businesswomen are now active across diverse sectors including commerce, services, creative industries, agriculture, and industry, contributing to greater economic diversity and sustainability.

This growth reflects the sustained efforts of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, part of ADCCI, which provides women entrepreneurs with training, financial and advisory support, and platforms for networking and expansion.

Asma Al Fahim, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “These results reflect Abu Dhabi’s sustained efforts to enhance its economic competitiveness through a clear vision to empower women and increase their participation in vital sectors.

“The positive indicators demonstrate the important role played by Abu Dhabi Chamber and its affiliated bodies, especially the Businesswomen Council, in building a more inclusive and diverse economy through the empowerment of national talent, especially Emirati women, and by considering them as essential partners in the development process.

“At the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we believe it is essential to collaborate closely with the private sector and specialised councils to create a supportive and dynamic business environment for female entrepreneurs.

“We are committed to offering programs and services that align with their aspirations, reflecting the wise leadership’s vision of placing women’s economic empowerment at the heart of its priorities.”

Through targeted initiatives such as comprehensive training programmes, financing and advisory support, and regular interactive events, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council continues to empower Emirati women at every stage — from startup to sustainable growth and expansion.

The surge in new memberships at the Chamber highlights both the strength of Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the emirate’s determination to make Emirati women essential partners in sustainable economic development.