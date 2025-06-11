Expo City Dubai launches new Terrazo Food Rescue programme for blue-collar workers

Expo City Dubai has launched Terrazo, a pilot programme that transforms surplus food into meals for blue-collar workers, as part of efforts to tackle food waste whilst addressing nutritional needs.

The initiative, developed in partnership with RBT Collective, operates through smart fridges that distribute ready-to-eat meals created from rescued ingredients sourced from certified restaurants within Expo City.

“Terrazo was launched to transform surplus food into daily nourishment for the workers powering Expo City,” Mai Shalaby, Senior Manager – Sustainability at Expo City Dubai, told Arabian Business.

“With one-third of global food wasted yet many lacking access to nutritious meals, Terrazo bridges this gap by delivering balanced, ready-to-eat meals from rescued ingredients via a clean, traceable system,” she added.

New Dubai food waste initiative to use smart fridge technology

The programme currently operates on a donation basis but aims to develop a scalable model that delivers social and environmental value.

The pilot runs until September 2025, with plans to distribute over 10,000 meals and engage all onsite restaurants.

RBT Collective, a tenant at Expo City Dubai since Expo 2020, provides smart fridge technology and operational design, whilst Expo City Dubai supplies the platform and ecosystem for the programme.

“Our partnership with RBT Collective – one of Expo City Dubai’s tenants and a trusted partner since Expo 2020 days – aligns global expertise in sustainable food systems with Expo City’s infrastructure and stakeholder network,” Shalaby explained.

The smart fridges track inventory, temperature, and access in real-time, ensuring safe storage and distribution that matches demand. This technology differs from traditional refrigeration by providing continuous monitoring and data collection.

Food safety protocols require surplus to be sourced from certified Expo City restaurants that adhere to UAE food safety standards.

Terrazo Kitchen operates as a registered establishment with Food Watch, following the same protocols as licensed food establishments in Dubai.

“Food safety is paramount,” Shalaby stated, adding that “food is promptly checked for freshness and temperature, with smart fridges continuously monitoring storage conditions.”

Restaurants participate by setting aside high-quality surplus food daily. The response from food outlets has been positive, with chefs supporting waste reduction efforts and community support initiatives.

The programme monitors meals distributed, user satisfaction and worker well-being indicators including nutrition improvement and reduced food insecurity. Regular surveys and community feedback provide data on the pilot’s broader impact.

“We monitor meals distributed, user satisfaction and worker well-being indicators such as improved nutrition and reduced food insecurity,” Shalaby said.

“Adoption exceeded expectations, growing rapidly alongside a strong sense of community,” she added.

However, the programme faced challenges in maintaining consistent, safe surplus supply within tight timeframes. The end-to-end system encompasses sourcing, sorting, packaging and distribution to address these issues.

“Consistent, safe surplus supply within tight timeframes posed the biggest challenge,” Shalaby noted. “Scaling will require maintaining consistency across diverse partners and locations.”

Terrazo food rescue model plans UAE-wide expansion with modular system design

Terrazo’s modular system is designed for replication across the UAE. Expansion would require partner alignment, streamlined supply chains and tailored local implementation.

“Designed to scale, Terrazo’s modular system is ready for replication across the UAE,” Shalaby confirmed. “Expo City was the ideal launchpad to validate the model.”

The programme is exploring hybrid revenue streams including low-cost sales, sponsorships and catering to ensure long-term sustainability and scalability.

The Terrazo launch further coincides with broader food waste reduction efforts in the UAE. The UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG) has announced support for the UAE’s First Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study, led by ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative.

The study, backed by hospitality leaders including HAMA MEA and Dubai Hotel Group, will measure and collect data across the value chain to create national food loss and waste indices.

The baseline study aims to support the UAE’s goal of halving food loss and waste by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.

Moreover, Terrazo represents the evolution of Expo 2020’s Replate initiative into a system incorporating kitchens, smart fridges and data tools. The programme aims to shift food recovery from charity to circularity.

“Terrazo reflects years of evolution from Expo 2020’s Replate initiative to a comprehensive system of kitchens, smart fridges, and data tools,” Shalaby concluded, adding that “it shifts food recovery from charity to circularity: each meal saved cuts emissions, water use and insecurity.”