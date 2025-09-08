Final UAE holiday of 2025 revealed

Workers in the UAE have one more public holiday to enjoy before the end of the year.

Following an official holiday for the public and private sector to mark the occasion of Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday on Friday, September 5, there are a few weeks to wait before the next scheduled break.

However, there is another holiday on the horizon and the possibility of extended time off before the end of 2025.

UAE National Day Holiday

The next officially announced public holiday in the UAE will be to mark National Day.

UAE National Day is celebrated annually on December 2 -3 and is typically given as a holiday for the public and private sector.

In 2025, December 2 – 3 falls on a Tuesday and Wednesday. While two days to mark the occasion have previously been announced, the precise timing of the holiday is yet to be revealed.

Public holiday legislation in the UAE says the Cabinet can transfer public holidays to the beginning or end of a week to provide an extended holiday, when combined with a weekend. This means there is the chance the holiday could be moved to the start of the week.

An official confirmation of the holiday will be announced by the UAE in the coming months, with eager ready to make the most of the final holiday of the year.

National Day, last year renamed as Eid Al Etihad, commemorates the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, when the rulers of six emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah – agreed to unite and form a single nation.

Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation shortly after, in early 1972.

It is a time of national celebration with many patriotic and cultural events, including flag displays and decorations, parades and processions and cultural events and performances.