GCC population hits 61.2m in 2024, rising by 2.1m in one year

The population of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries surged to 61.2 million by the end of 2024, according to the latest figures released by the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) to mark World Population Day on July 11.

This represents an increase of more than 2.1m people compared to 2023 — a growth rate of 3.6 per cent year-on-year.

Since 2021, the region has added around 7.6 million people, reflecting a post-pandemic rebound in migration, employment, and population growth across the Gulf.

GCC population growth

The data confirms a rapid recovery from the demographic impact of COVID-19, with the Gulf Cooperation Council now home to 0.7 per cent of the world’s total population.

Key population insights for 2024:

Total population: 61.2 million

61.2 million Males: 38.5 million (62.8 per cent)

38.5 million (62.8 per cent) Females: 22.7 million (37.2 per cent)

22.7 million (37.2 per cent) Sex ratio: 169 males per 100 females — significantly higher than the global average of 101 males per 100 females

The disproportionate gender balance reflects ongoing labour migration trends across the region, particularly in sectors dominated by male workers.