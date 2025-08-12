Kuwait announces holiday and 3-day weekend

Kuwait has announced a holiday to mark the occasion of Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has announced that work in all ministries, government bodies, public institutions, and agencies will be suspended on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on the occasion of the Prophet’s Birthday (1447 AH).

With Friday and Saturday being a typical weekend in the country, it means a three-day weekend for many people.

Kuwait announces holiday

The news was announced during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah.

Official duties will resume on Sunday, September 7.

Entities with special operational hours are to determine their holiday schedules in coordination with their respective authorities.