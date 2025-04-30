By Staff Writer

Kuwait announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday

Kuwait has announced dates for the Eid Al Adha holiday.

At a Cabinet meeting it was decided that work will be suspended across all state bodies and public institutions from Thursday, June 5 to Monday, June 9 to mark the Islamic holiday.

The Cabinet announced that Government employees will report back to work on Tuesday, June 10.

Meanwhile, workplaces of “unconventional” nature will determine their holidays as they see fit, the Cabinet agreed amid its weekly session presided over by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah.

