Kuwait announces mandatory exit permits for expats from July 1

Kuwait has introduced a new requirement for expatriate workers in the private sector to obtain official approval from their employers before leaving the country.

It comes as part of a broader regulatory push to enhance labour oversight and minimise legal violations.

In a ministerial circular issued by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, expat workers must now secure an “exit permit” approved by their registered employer before any travel.

Kuwait expat exit permit

The Public Authority for Manpower confirmed that the exit process will be handled electronically through a dedicated platform, designed to ensure faster and more accurate processing. Workers must submit a request including personal details and travel dates using an official form approved by the Authority.

The new regulation, effective July 1, 2025, is intended to better regulate the movement of foreign workers, safeguard employer and employee rights, and curb instances of workers departing without notice or in violation of contract terms.

The Authority urged both employers and workers to comply fully with the new rules.