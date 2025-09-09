Kuwait legal reform: 983 laws under historic review

Kuwait is undertaking the most comprehensive legislative reform in its history, aimed at strengthening the foundations of civil, economic and social development as part of its Kuwait Vision 2035 strategy.

The programme introduces sweeping amendments across civil, commercial, criminal, family and social laws, with reforms guided by principles of governance, transparency, digital transformation, anti-corruption and alignment with best Gulf and international practices.

In a recent open meeting with lawyers at the Kuwait Bar Association, Minister of Justice Nasser Al Sumait said there is “a direct directive from the political leadership and a green light to implement a comprehensive review of the legislative system.”

He announced the launch of the largest legislative development plan in Kuwait’s history, with reviews already covering nearly 25 per cent of existing laws.

The reforms are already producing results. Kuwait recorded a 20 per cent increase in foreign direct investment last year, alongside improved economic indicators.

Rating agency Fitch said in a recent report that new legislation would “enhance the growth and diversification of the banking sector, support economic expansion and reinforce government spending on major projects.”

Fitch also noted the introduction of a minimum top-up tax on multinational companies under Law 157 of 2024 as a sign of progress in diversifying revenues and reducing reliance on oil.

Key reforms under way in Kuwait

Traffic law: Enforced since April, delivering a measurable reduction in road deaths and violations

Enforced since April, delivering a measurable reduction in road deaths and violations Judicial reform: A new Judicial Law has been referred to the Fatwa and Legislation Department, paving the way for the largest overhaul of Kuwait’s judicial system

A new Judicial Law has been referred to the Fatwa and Legislation Department, paving the way for the largest overhaul of Kuwait’s judicial system Family and social laws: Amendments to the 1984 Personal Status Law, domestic violence and child protection laws, plus a merger of Juvenile and Child laws to remove contradictions and strengthen safeguards

Amendments to the 1984 Personal Status Law, domestic violence and child protection laws, plus a merger of Juvenile and Child laws to remove contradictions and strengthen safeguards Nationality and narcotics laws: A new nationality law is in final review, while a narcotics law is being prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice

A new nationality law is in final review, while a narcotics law is being prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice Legal profession law: Draft legislation with the Kuwait Bar Association aims to modernise and regulate the profession

Draft legislation with the Kuwait Bar Association aims to modernise and regulate the profession Disability rights: Amendments to Law No. 8 of 2010 seek to improve full inclusion for persons with disabilities

Amendments to Law No. 8 of 2010 seek to improve full inclusion for persons with disabilities Digital transformation: Major updates to the Power of Attorney Law, Electronic Transactions Law and Expert Management Law will move procedures online, with the Ministry of Justice working with Google and Microsoft to deliver e-services

Around nine committees are currently reviewing laws related to economic courts, rental systems, real estate ownership, criminal procedures, labour law, and civil and commercial law.

These efforts form part of a broader process: Kuwait confirmed at the Human Rights Council in Geneva last May that it is reviewing all 983 laws currently in force.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah told editors of daily newspapers that the nationality law is nearly ready for Cabinet review and added that the government is finalising a new narcotics law as part of its strategy to combat drugs domestically and internationally.

By aligning with international standards, enhancing transparency, and embracing digital transformation, Kuwait’s legislative reforms are designed to create an integrated framework for sustainable growth—supporting both its citizens and long-term national development goals.