Kuwait launches new online visa portal for tourists, families, and business visitors

Kuwait

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior has launched a new online visa platform that allows foreign nationals to apply for e-visas.

The portal enables users to submit visa applications for approved categories and access detailed visa guidelines before travelling to the country.

Launched under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, the platform supports four major visa types: government, business, family, and tourism.

Kuwait e-visa types explained

The new Kuwait visa portal enables visitors to apply for the following:

  • Government visa: Issued to officials or government employees visiting Kuwait for official purposes. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.
  • Business visa: Issued for commercial visits such as meetings or establishing partnerships. Requires a local sponsor. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.
  • Family visa: Issued to individuals visiting family members residing in Kuwait. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry
  • Tourist visa: Issued to visitors entering Kuwait for leisure or tourism. Entry permit is valid for 30 days from issuance, with a maximum stay of 90 days from the date of entry.

Each of these visas is single-entry and does not permit employment.

The platform also outlines full details for residency permits, visit visas, and special entry categories, including entry durations, document requirements, and applicable fees or penalties.

Kuwait city

Kuwait residency entry permits

Kuwait issues residency entry permits under the following categories:

  • Government work
  • Private Sector work
  • Domestic workers and similar cases
  • Commercial or industrial activity
  • Family dependents
  • Students
  • Temporary government contracts

Kuwait residency permit requirements

  • Passport validity: Minimum 1 year and 6 months
  • Entry permit validity: 90 days from the date of issuance
  • Stay duration (pre-residency): Up to 60 days from the date of entry
  • Criminal record certificate: Required from the home country (issued within 90 days), or from the country of residence if the applicant has lived there for two years
  • Post-arrival process: Must report to the General Directorate of Residency Affairs to finalise residency
  • Note: Entry permit is considered invalid if it does not match the passport details

Short-term visit visas: Rules and Categories

Visit visas include:

  • Government visit visa
  • Family visit visa
  • Private visit visa

General conditions

  • Passport validity: Minimum 6 months
  • Entry permit validity: 30 days from issuance
  • Maximum stay: 30 days from the date of entry
  • Entry type: Single entry
  • Employment: Strictly prohibited
Kuwait

Special Kuwait visa categories

Visa typeStay durationEntry validityEntriesNotes
Tourist visa90 days30 days from issuanceSingleWork prohibited
Business visa30 days30 days from issuanceSingleRequires local sponsor
Multiple entry visa30 days per entryUp to 1 yearMultipleWork prohibited
Transit visa7 days30 days from issuanceSingleMust hold visa for destination
Transport drivers14 days30 days from issuanceSingleWork prohibited
Emergency visa7 days30 days from issuanceSingleWork prohibited

Kuwait residency visa fees and penalties

Visa typeEntry feeOverstay penalty
All residency visasKD3 (~$10)KD2/day ($6.50 in the first month, KD4/$13 thereafter)

Visit visa fees and overstay penalties

Visa TypeEntry FeeOverstay Penalty
Government Visit VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Family Visit VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Private Visit VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Tourism Visit VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Business Visit VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Multiple Entry VisaKD3 + KD/month (~$3.25/month)KD10/day (~$33)
Transit VisaKD2 (~$6.50)KD10/day (~$33)
Transport Drivers VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Emergency VisaKD3 (~$10)KD10/day (~$33)
Kuwait government
Kuwait

Important reminders for all visa holders

  • All visa holders must exit Kuwait before the visa expires
  • Employment is not permitted under visit or transit visas
  • Entry permits must match passport details exactly
  • Criminal record certificates are required for all residency permits

For official applications and complete visa information, visit the new Kuwait visa portal.

