Kuwait launches new online visa portal for tourists, families, and business visitors

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior has launched a new online visa platform that allows foreign nationals to apply for e-visas.
The portal enables users to submit visa applications for approved categories and access detailed visa guidelines before travelling to the country.
Launched under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, the platform supports four major visa types: government, business, family, and tourism.
Kuwait e-visa types explained
The new Kuwait visa portal enables visitors to apply for the following:
- Government visa: Issued to officials or government employees visiting Kuwait for official purposes. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.
- Business visa: Issued for commercial visits such as meetings or establishing partnerships. Requires a local sponsor. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.
- Family visa: Issued to individuals visiting family members residing in Kuwait. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry
- Tourist visa: Issued to visitors entering Kuwait for leisure or tourism. Entry permit is valid for 30 days from issuance, with a maximum stay of 90 days from the date of entry.
Each of these visas is single-entry and does not permit employment.
The platform also outlines full details for residency permits, visit visas, and special entry categories, including entry durations, document requirements, and applicable fees or penalties.
Kuwait residency entry permits
Kuwait issues residency entry permits under the following categories:
- Government work
- Private Sector work
- Domestic workers and similar cases
- Commercial or industrial activity
- Family dependents
- Students
- Temporary government contracts
Kuwait residency permit requirements
- Passport validity: Minimum 1 year and 6 months
- Entry permit validity: 90 days from the date of issuance
- Stay duration (pre-residency): Up to 60 days from the date of entry
- Criminal record certificate: Required from the home country (issued within 90 days), or from the country of residence if the applicant has lived there for two years
- Post-arrival process: Must report to the General Directorate of Residency Affairs to finalise residency
- Note: Entry permit is considered invalid if it does not match the passport details
Short-term visit visas: Rules and Categories
Visit visas include:
- Government visit visa
- Family visit visa
- Private visit visa
General conditions
- Passport validity: Minimum 6 months
- Entry permit validity: 30 days from issuance
- Maximum stay: 30 days from the date of entry
- Entry type: Single entry
- Employment: Strictly prohibited
Special Kuwait visa categories
|Visa type
|Stay duration
|Entry validity
|Entries
|Notes
|Tourist visa
|90 days
|30 days from issuance
|Single
|Work prohibited
|Business visa
|30 days
|30 days from issuance
|Single
|Requires local sponsor
|Multiple entry visa
|30 days per entry
|Up to 1 year
|Multiple
|Work prohibited
|Transit visa
|7 days
|30 days from issuance
|Single
|Must hold visa for destination
|Transport drivers
|14 days
|30 days from issuance
|Single
|Work prohibited
|Emergency visa
|7 days
|30 days from issuance
|Single
|Work prohibited
Kuwait residency visa fees and penalties
|Visa type
|Entry fee
|Overstay penalty
|All residency visas
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD2/day ($6.50 in the first month, KD4/$13 thereafter)
Visit visa fees and overstay penalties
|Visa Type
|Entry Fee
|Overstay Penalty
|Government Visit Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Family Visit Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Private Visit Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Tourism Visit Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Business Visit Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Multiple Entry Visa
|KD3 + KD/month (~$3.25/month)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Transit Visa
|KD2 (~$6.50)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Transport Drivers Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
|Emergency Visa
|KD3 (~$10)
|KD10/day (~$33)
Important reminders for all visa holders
- All visa holders must exit Kuwait before the visa expires
- Employment is not permitted under visit or transit visas
- Entry permits must match passport details exactly
- Criminal record certificates are required for all residency permits
For official applications and complete visa information, visit the new Kuwait visa portal.