Kuwait launches new online visa portal for tourists, families, and business visitors

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior has launched a new online visa platform that allows foreign nationals to apply for e-visas.

The portal enables users to submit visa applications for approved categories and access detailed visa guidelines before travelling to the country.

Launched under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, the platform supports four major visa types: government, business, family, and tourism.

Kuwait e-visa types explained

The new Kuwait visa portal enables visitors to apply for the following:

Government visa: Issued to officials or government employees visiting Kuwait for official purposes. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.

Business visa: Issued for commercial visits such as meetings or establishing partnerships. Requires a local sponsor. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.

Family visa: Issued to individuals visiting family members residing in Kuwait. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry

Tourist visa: Issued to visitors entering Kuwait for leisure or tourism. Entry permit is valid for 30 days from issuance, with a maximum stay of 90 days from the date of entry.

Each of these visas is single-entry and does not permit employment.

The platform also outlines full details for residency permits, visit visas, and special entry categories, including entry durations, document requirements, and applicable fees or penalties.

Kuwait residency entry permits

Kuwait issues residency entry permits under the following categories:

Government work

Private Sector work

Domestic workers and similar cases

Commercial or industrial activity

Family dependents

Students

Temporary government contracts

Kuwait residency permit requirements

Passport validity: Minimum 1 year and 6 months

Minimum 1 year and 6 months Entry permit validity: 90 days from the date of issuance

90 days from the date of issuance Stay duration (pre-residency): Up to 60 days from the date of entry

Up to 60 days from the date of entry Criminal record certificate: Required from the home country (issued within 90 days), or from the country of residence if the applicant has lived there for two years

Required from the home country (issued within 90 days), or from the country of residence if the applicant has lived there for two years Post-arrival process: Must report to the General Directorate of Residency Affairs to finalise residency

Must report to the General Directorate of Residency Affairs to finalise residency Note: Entry permit is considered invalid if it does not match the passport details

Short-term visit visas: Rules and Categories

Visit visas include:

Government visit visa

Family visit visa

Private visit visa

General conditions

Passport validity: Minimum 6 months

Minimum 6 months Entry permit validity: 30 days from issuance

30 days from issuance Maximum stay: 30 days from the date of entry

30 days from the date of entry Entry type: Single entry

Single entry Employment: Strictly prohibited

Special Kuwait visa categories

Visa type Stay duration Entry validity Entries Notes Tourist visa 90 days 30 days from issuance Single Work prohibited Business visa 30 days 30 days from issuance Single Requires local sponsor Multiple entry visa 30 days per entry Up to 1 year Multiple Work prohibited Transit visa 7 days 30 days from issuance Single Must hold visa for destination Transport drivers 14 days 30 days from issuance Single Work prohibited Emergency visa 7 days 30 days from issuance Single Work prohibited

Kuwait residency visa fees and penalties

Visa type Entry fee Overstay penalty All residency visas KD3 (~$10) KD2/day ($6.50 in the first month, KD4/$13 thereafter)

Visit visa fees and overstay penalties

Visa Type Entry Fee Overstay Penalty Government Visit Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33) Family Visit Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33) Private Visit Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33) Tourism Visit Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33) Business Visit Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33) Multiple Entry Visa KD3 + KD/month (~$3.25/month) KD10/day (~$33) Transit Visa KD2 (~$6.50) KD10/day (~$33) Transport Drivers Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33) Emergency Visa KD3 (~$10) KD10/day (~$33)

Important reminders for all visa holders

All visa holders must exit Kuwait before the visa expires

Employment is not permitted under visit or transit visas

Entry permits must match passport details exactly

Criminal record certificates are required for all residency permits

For official applications and complete visa information, visit the new Kuwait visa portal.