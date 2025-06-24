Middle East Gen Z and Millennials want purpose, mental well-being and financial security over corporate titles and promotions

Young people in the Middle East now prioritise financial security, mental well-being, and personal purpose over traditional career ambitions like corporate promotions or executive titles, according to a new report from Deloitte Global.

The 14th edition of Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial Survey is based on responses from more than 23,000 participants across 44 countries and includes detailed insights from the Middle East — one of the world’s youngest regions by demographic.

More than 60 per cent of the region’s population is under 30, with two-thirds of Saudi nationals and nearly half of the UAE population falling into this category.

Key findings for the Middle East workforce

Money, meaning, and well-being are the top three career drivers for Gen Zs and millennials

48 per cent of Gen Zs and 46 per cent of millennials say they do not feel financially secure — up from 30 per cent and 32 per cent last year

89 per cent of Gen Zs and 92 per cent of millennials believe a sense of purpose is key to job satisfaction

Only 6 per cent of Gen Zs rank senior leadership as their primary career goal

Instead, most prefer jobs that offer learning, growth, balance, and positive societal impact

Three-quarters of respondents expect Generative AI (GenAI) to reshape their jobs in the next year, and more than 50 per cent already use GenAI in their daily work. Yet, concerns remain:

60 per cent worry that GenAI could eliminate jobs

Over 80 per cent say soft skills, such as empathy and leadership, are more important than technical skills for long-term success

Young professionals are increasingly questioning the relevance of higher education. Roughly one in four are unsure whether their academic training truly prepares them for the job market.

Rana Salhab, People and Purpose Managing Partner at Deloitte Middle East said: “Gen Zs and millennials are rebalancing priorities at work, amid a dynamic business landscape that is being constantly reshaped by technologies such as AI.

“What we’re seeing in the Middle East is a redefinition of ambition, not a lack of it. Younger people want to build careers that are aligned with their aspirations.

“It’s a powerful call for more human-centred leadership, one that is thoughtful about the impact of technology and supporting the workforce while advancing organizational goals.”

With millions of young people in the region entering or already navigating the workforce, the findings offer critical insights for employers, educators, and policymakers looking to retain and empower the next generation of Middle Eastern talent.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, said: “As our region navigates the ongoing economic and social transformation, as well as the disruption caused by emerging technologies, it’s imperative for organizations to recognize and adapt to the priorities of our youth.

“On top of financial stability our youth today are expressing a need for a sense of personal purpose, which is essential for their mental well-being and career satisfaction”.