New UAE tax rules; Dubai real estate record; 100 best places to work; Oman launches Golden Visa – 10 things you missed this week

From sweeping tax reforms in UAE Free Zones to record real estate sales in Dubai, it’s been a week of major headlines shaping the region’s business landscape.

Exclusive deals, like Tashas Group’s $27m expansion with Arada, highlight shifting consumer trends, while Oman unveiled its landmark Golden Residency for investors. Corporate culture came under the spotlight with the unveiling of the Middle East’s 100 Best Places to Work, and Dubai’s $1.36bn online food delivery market got a regulatory boost.

Catch up with the biggest stories this week as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE announces new tax rules for Free Zones

The UAE has announced new tax rules for Free Zones in the country.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced the repeal of Ministerial Decision No. 265 of 2023, replacing it with Ministerial Decision No. 229 of 2025 on Qualifying Activities and Excluded Activities, which clarifies the scope of Qualifying Activities for Corporate Tax purposes in Free Zones.

The new updates expand the scope of Qualifying Commodity Trading to include industrial chemicals, associated by-products of qualifying commodities, and environmental commodities.

The Dubai real estate sector saw $5.2bn of transactions and 4,640 sales last week

Dubai real estate records $14bn August sales, best areas and projects revealed

Dubai’s property market recorded sales worth AED51.1bn ($13.9bn) in August 2025, up 7.9 per cent on the same month last year, according to a market update from fäm Properties.

The total number of transactions rose 15.4 per cent year-on-year to 18,678.

Apartments led the market, with sales worth AED30.2bn ($8.2bn), a 29.2 per cent jump in volume to 15,900 compared with August 2024.

For Arada, the venture underscores its strategy to integrate F&B into its lifestyle-first developments. Image: Supplied

EXCLUSIVE: Tashas Group bets on suburban UAE dining in $27 million Arada joint venture

Tashas Group has struck a AED100m ($27m) joint venture with UAE developer Arada to open at least 10 new restaurants across the Gulf over the next two years. The deal bets that demand for premium dining is moving beyond the malls and downtown districts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The partnership, shared exclusively with Arabian Business, will see the group’s flagship Tashas café concept and the soon-to-launch Café Sofi open in Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Nad Al Sheba. The first outlets will debut from December, including a Tashas at Arada’s Aljada community in Sharjah.

The deal reflects shifting demographics and tastes across the UAE, where population growth, the Golden Visa programme and master-planned communities are driving lifestyle spending in secondary cities.

Top 100 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2025 revealed as companies champion employee wellbeing

Revealed: 100 Best places to work in Middle East

The 100 best places to work in the Middle East have been revealed for 2025.

Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm, revealed its list of the 100 Best Workplaces in the Middle East.

The leading companies were categorised into 50 Large, 25 Medium, and 25 Small organisations.

Oman has launched a construction digitisation initiative with 4 cooperation deals, paving the way for a national building code to support real estate and infrastructure growth. Image: Shutterstock

Oman launches Golden Residency as FDI tops $77.9bn

Oman has unveiled a landmark Golden Residency Program for Investors, offering renewable ten-year residency for investors and their families, as the Sultanate strengthens its position as a long-term investment destination.

The Golden Residency offers multiple pathways to residency, including property ownership in integrated tourism complexes, company establishment, government bonds or shares, and bank deposits.

Residency can also be granted to companies creating 50 jobs for Omani citizens or through nomination by foreign companies for their partners and key employees.

Picture for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai issues new rules to boost $1.36bn online food delivery market

The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) has launched a dedicated working group with public and private stakeholders to strengthen the city’s fast-growing online food delivery sector.

As part of the initiative, DCCPFT has issued new industry guidelines aimed at maintaining competitiveness, improving business standards and attracting further investment into the market.

Developed in consultation with delivery operators, food establishments and sector stakeholders, the guidelines cover platform terms of engagement, data access and transparency.

The renewed sales and construction mark the most significant activity on the World Islands since their reclamation in 2008. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai’s World Islands show signs of revival as new capital pours in, projects advance

Ultra-wealthy investors are flocking back to Dubai’s World Islands in what has been described as the first sustained wave of development since the 2008 financial crisis halted progress on the ambitious 300-island archipelago.

Executives and brokers say demand from billionaires and family offices has returned to the World Islands after more than 15 years of limited activity. Market reports and broader listings suggest pricing spans from around AED 50-125m ($14-34m).

Entire islands could command up to AED588m ($160m), according to Ben Bandari, founder and CEO of property firms Benco and DevCore.

Saudi Arabia to add 600,000 sqm of lifestyle retail space by 2027: Report

Saudi Arabia will see lifestyle retail space in Riyadh and Jeddah increase by 600,000 square metres to 1.31 million square metres by 2027, according to Knight Frank data.

The growth reflects changing consumer habits and Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a retail destination.

Regular malls have spread across urban and suburban areas in Saudi Arabia, but the volume of available malls has made it difficult for these spaces to create customer loyalty, the Riyadh and Jeddah Lifestyle Retail Scene report said, adding shoppers are becoming selective and expect experiences beyond retail.

Palm Jumeirah Mall

Dubai’s Nakheel Mall renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail groups, has officially rebranded Nakheel Mall as Palm Jumeirah Mall.

The announcement coincided with the opening of a redeveloped section that introduces a mix of international and home-grown fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands.

Since opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has welcomed millions of visitors annually. The redevelopment and refreshed identity mark the next step in Dubai Holding Asset Management’s strategy to deliver world-class lifestyle destinations across the city.

Image: Dubai Media Office

Dubai launches new digital security screener licensing system at airports

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, has launched the Digital Security Screener Licensing System for Security Screeners across Dubai airports.

The initiative is implemented in line with national and international standards, reflecting the commitment of both entities to developing competencies and ensuring the sustainability of aviation security.

The initiative comes within the framework of institutional integration and strengthening the partnership between the DCAA and Dubai Police.