Number of foreigners’ civil marriages in Abu Dhabi continues to grow

More than 10,000 applications for civil marriages by foreigners – by both UAE resident expats and visitors – were submitted with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s Civil Family Court in the first half of the year.

This represents an increase of approximately 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the numbers look set to beat the record of 16,000 applications that were received during the 12 months of 2024.

كشفت دائرة القضاء في أبوظبي، عن تسجيل أكثر من 10 آلاف طلب زواج مدني للأجانب أمام محكمة الأسرة المدنية خلال النصف الأول من العام الجاري 2025، بزيادة بلغت نحو 20% مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام الماضي، ليصل إجمالي عدد عقود الزواج المدني المسجلة إلى 43 ألف عقد، منذ صدور قانون الزواج… pic.twitter.com/uhsFtZEcw1 — دائرة القضاء-أبوظبي (@ADJD_Official) August 20, 2025

The total number of registered civil marriage contracts, since the introduction of Law No. 14 of 2021 on Civil Marriage and its effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has now crossed 43,000. The number of registered civil marriages has grown significantly in less than three years, from approximately 5,400 in 2022 to 16,000 in 2024 and over 10,000 in the first half of 2025.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said the growing number reflects the high quality and uniqueness of this service in the Middle East. It underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to delivering innovative judicial services in line with the emirate’s broader developmental progress, thereby enhancing its global competitiveness.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the department, said that the establishment of the region’s first civil personal status court dedicated to foreigners marked a major milestone, positioning Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for those seeking civil marriage services.

The provision of services in both Arabic and English has played a key role in facilitating legal procedures for non-Arabic speakers. The advanced Civil Family Court enables foreigners to complete legal proceedings transparently, with a full understanding of each litigation stage.

This remarkable growth demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s success in creating a modern legislative environment that meets family needs while supporting the emirate’s economic objectives. It also cements the emirate’s reputation as a hub for tolerance and cultural diversity.

The Court offers a comprehensive, streamlined judicial experience, from application submission to judgment issuance. This boosts client confidence, reduces time and procedural costs.

Key services offered by the Civil Family Court for foreigners include:

Civil marriage contracts

Pre-nuptial agreement notarisation

No-fault civil divorce in a single session within 30 days, with a financial expert appointed to calculate entitlements such as alimony

Automatic joint custody, ensuring equal parental rights following divorce

Civil wills drafting and registration

Equal inheritance distribution among children

The Civil Family Court provides a full suite of electronic services without requiring residency in the UAE, making them accessible to residents, tourists, and visitors alike.