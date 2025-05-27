Oman announces Eid Al Adha 2025

A statement by state-run news agency ONA confirmed that the crescent moon to mark the new month had been seen in the Sultanate and confirmed a start-date for the Eid holiday,

ONA said: “Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH moon is sighted, thus the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Friday, 6 June 2025, confirms the Moon-sighting Committee”.

Oman Eid Al Adha 2024

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, this period is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed