Oman calls for moon-sighting ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025

Oman has called on people in the Sultanate to look out for and report sightings of the new crescent moon on Tuesday.

The main committee for sighting the crescent moon of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH will meet at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs on Tuesday May 27.

The meeting will be held under the auspices of Dr. Mohammed Said Al Maamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Oman Eid Al Adha moon-sighting

The Ministry requested citizens and residents to look out for the crescent moon, report to field teams in their respective governorates or directly contact moonsighting sub-committees operating in the offices of Walis.