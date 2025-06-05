Over 1.67million pilgrims performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia: GASTAT

1,673,230 pilgrims are performing Hajj 1446 AH in Saudi Arabia, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

According to GASTAT, 1,506,576 pilgrims arrived from outside Saudi Arabia, while 166,654 pilgrims are from within the Kingdom, including both citizens and residents.

Hajj 2025 by the numbers:

Total pilgrims: 1,673,230

International pilgrims: 1,506,576

Domestic pilgrims (citizens and residents): 166,654

Male pilgrims: 877,841

Female pilgrims: 795,389

How pilgrims arrived:

Airports: 1,435,017

Land border crossings: 66,465

Seaports: 5,094

These figures were compiled using administrative records from the Ministry of Interior, part of a standardised statistical model that GASTAT has successfully implemented over the past five years.

This method ensures high accuracy, reliability, and consistency in Hajj statistics reporting.

As the Kingdom’s official statistical authority, GASTAT is the exclusive provider of official statistics in Saudi Arabia and is entrusted with overseeing all national statistical activities, including technical supervision, conducting field surveys and research, data analysis, and managing the documentation, preservation, and tabulation of statistical information across all sectors of life in the Kingdom.