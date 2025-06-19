PIF launches Expo 2030 Riyadh Company to build landmark giant World Expo site

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced the establishment of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC), a wholly owned entity tasked with developing, operating, and sustaining Saudi Arabia’s first World Expo — Expo 2030 Riyadh .

The Expo, set to run from October 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031, will take place on a vast 6 million square metre site north of Riyadh, near the upcoming King Salman International Airport.

Strategically connected to the city’s major landmarks, the Expo site is positioned to become a future-facing, multicultural destination aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

PIF launches Expo 2030 Riyadh Company

Key highlights from the Expo 2030 Riyadh project:

More than 40m visits expected during the Expo event

Estimated $64bn contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP during construction phases

Around 171,000 direct and indirect jobs projected to be created

Post-event GDP contribution expected to be $5.6bn annually

Participating countries can construct permanent pavilions, ensuring long-term investment potential

Plans to transform the Expo site into a global village, integrating retail, F&B, sustainable tourism, and a world-class residential community

Saad Alkroud, Head of the Local Real Estate Investment Division at PIF said: “ERC benefits from PIF’s diverse local and global ecosystem and the establishment of the company aligns with PIF’s local real estate strategy, which drives economic transformation and diversification, advancing urban innovation and enhancing quality of life, driven by the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Following Riyadh’s successful bid to host the World Expo — secured in the first round of voting in November 2024 — ERC is already fast-tracking operations.

The company will collaborate with both local and international private sector partners to deliver on construction, cultural programming, and operational readiness.

The legacy-focused approach of Expo 2030 Riyadh reflects PIF’s broader mandate: to catalyse Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification, generate sustainable returns, and establish transformative giga-projects that shape the future of the global economy.

As one of the largest World Expo sites in history, Expo 2030 Riyadh is set to cement the Saudi capital’s position as a leading global business, culture, and innovation hub.