Qatar passes major 2025 reforms to Legal Profession Law to strengthen justice and boost private sector

Qatar’s Ministry of Justice has announced that amendments under Law No. (19) of 2025 represent a major step in strengthening the legal profession, protecting rights and preserving freedoms.

The reforms amend provisions of the Legal Profession Law No. (23) of 2006, creating what the Ministry described as “a qualitative leap in the enhancement of the legal profession.”

The changes aim to align the sector with modern practice, strengthen government legal representation, and foster a more attractive environment for private legal professionals.

The Ministry said the amendments support the Third National Development Strategy and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by improving legal services, promoting transparency, and encouraging the growth of the private sector.

Key amendments

The powers of state attorneys have been reorganised to unify government legal efforts and improve efficiency. The State Cases Department can now contract Qatari lawyers or external experts for international cases when necessary Admission process: The Attorneys’ Admission Committee has been restructured. It is chaired by the Minister of Justice and includes two Court of Appeal judges, a public prosecutor, three lawyers, and two ministry representatives. This ensures a balanced partnership between judicial and executive authorities

Business ownership: Lawyers can now register in the commercial registry and own shares in joint-stock companies, provided they do not manage them or directly engage in commercial activities. This allows investment opportunities while preserving the profession's independence and integrity

Advertising: Lawyers may promote their services through traditional and digital media, under regulations set by the Attorneys' Admission Committee. Disciplinary measures will apply for breaches

Attorney fees: Fees are now set by direct agreement between lawyer and client, with the option of contingency fees capped at 25 per cent of any awarded amount

Judicial assistance: A new committee within the Supreme Judicial Council will appoint lawyers for litigants unable to afford fees, ensuring equal access to justice

The Ministry emphasised that the amendments aim to position the legal profession as a pivotal partner in achieving justice and consolidating the rule of law. They also create a more attractive environment for investment and self-employment in Qatar, while safeguarding professional integrity.