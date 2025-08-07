Qatar takes action against spas over indecent ads violating public morals

Qatar has taken strong legal action against spas for violating decency laws in the country.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has taken legal action against four wellness spa establishments after discovering advertisements that violated public decency laws and religious values.

The ministry confirmed that the offending businesses had published promotional content containing images and messaging deemed inappropriate, breaching Article No. 2 of Law No. 8 of 2008 on consumer protection.

Qatar spas face legal action

All four facilities have been issued official violation notices and referred to relevant authorities for further investigation and possible legal proceedings.

In a statement released Wednesday, MOCI reiterated that such advertisements “run roughshod over the religious values, customs, and traditions upheld by the nation.”

The ministry emphasised its ongoing commitment to fostering a responsible commercial environment and protecting the community from indecent marketing practices.

MOCI confirmed that its inspection teams will continue their surveillance efforts to ensure full compliance with advertising regulations and business conduct codes.

The ministry also urged the public to report any violations or unethical practices through its call centre (16001) or official social media platforms.