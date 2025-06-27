Saudi Arabia announces major visa update

Saudi Arabia has announced a major visa extension for visitors in the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Passports announced the launch of an initiative to extend all types and categories of expired visit visas for the purpose of final exit, effective from Muharram 1, 1447 AH (corresponding with June 26, 2025).

The initiative provides a 30-day window for extension, contingent upon the payment of prescribed fees and penalties in accordance with regulations.

Saudi visa extension

The directorate stated that applicants may submit requests through the “Tawasul Service” on the Ministry of Interior’s Absher electronic platform during the specified period.

The directorate also urged all eligible individuals to benefit from the initiative before the deadline.