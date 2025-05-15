Saudi Arabia announces upcoming Umrah season calendar

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the arrival of foreign Umrah pilgrims for the upcoming season will begin on Wednesday, June 11 (15 Dhul Hijjah 1446), according to the recently released Umrah calendar for the Islamic year 1447, as announced by the official ministry on X (formerly Twitter).

The official calendar outlines all critical milestones for the season, including visa issuance timelines, service agreements with international agents, and deadlines for both entry and departure of pilgrims travelling from outside the Kingdom.

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announces the Umrah season calendar for the year 1447 AH, as part of preparations to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque arriving from outside Saudi Arabia with Umrah visas,” the post read.

Visa issuance for Umrah will open on June 10 (14 Dhul Hijjah 1446), with the first group of foreign pilgrims expected to arrive the following day. Contracts between Umrah companies and authorised overseas agents must be concluded by May 27 (29 Dhul Qada 1446), ensuring service readiness well in advance.

Preparations for the new Umrah season were set in motion on March 25, marked by the launch of the external agent qualification process via the “Nusuk” platform and the “Umrah Path” system.

Formal agreement signing between Umrah firms and external agents began on April 14 during the Hajj and Umrah Services Forum 2025.

The calendar also includes several key deadlines. The final day for Umrah visa issuance is set for March 20, 2026 (1 Shawwal 1447), while the last date for pilgrims to enter the Kingdom is April 3, 2026 (15 Shawwal 1447). All pilgrims must depart no later than April 18, 2026 (1 Dhul Qada 1447).

In addition, applications for qualifying as an external agent will close on January 20, 2026 (1 Sha’ban 1447), which also serves as the final deadline for contract approvals between agents and Umrah operators.

The Ministry stated that the structured timeline reflects its broader efforts to streamline pilgrimage operations and elevate the standard of service delivery to pilgrims worldwide.