Saudi Arabia arrested over 22,200 last week in residency and labour operations

Saudi Arabia arrested more than 22,200 people in the past week as it looks to stop residency, labour and security breaches.

The inspection campaigns carried out between August 14 and 20 in all regions of the Kingdom, to check compliance with residency, work and border security regulations, saw 22,222 violations recorded, including:

13,551 of residency

4,665 of border security

4,006 of labour laws

Saudi residency, labour and security arrests

1,786 individuals were apprehended attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, of whom 42 per cent were Yemenis and 57 per cent Ethiopians.

33 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

18 people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were arrested.

A total of 25,921 expatriates (23,419 men and 2,592 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.

19,596 people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation; 1,664 were told to make booking arrangements for their departure, and 12,920 were repatriated.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalised with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1m ($267,000), and that the vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be confiscated.

The ministry stressed that such acts are major crimes that warrant arrest. It also urges people to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 and 996 in the rest of Saudi Arabia.