By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inCulture & SocietyLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2025

Crescent moon to mark start of Dhul-Hijjah spotted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Adha dates revealed

By Staff Writer
UAE Saudi Ramadan moon Eid Qatar

Saudi Arabia has announced dates for the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday.

An official statement confirmed that the crescent moon to mark the new month of Dhul-Hijjah had been seen in the Kingdom and confirmed a start-date for the Eid holiday,

After the moon was sighted in the Tamir region of Saudi Arabia it means that Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6.

Saudi Arabia Eid Al Adha 2024

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the period of Eid Al Adha is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.