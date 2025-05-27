Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2025

An official statement confirmed that the crescent moon to mark the new month of Dhul-Hijjah had been seen in the Kingdom and confirmed a start-date for the Eid holiday,

After the moon was sighted in the Tamir region of Saudi Arabia it means that Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6.

Saudi Arabia Eid Al Adha 2024

BREAKING NEWS: The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia — Dhul Hijjah 1446 begins tonight.



*Day of ‘Arafah: 5 June 2025*

*Eid Al-Adha: 6 June 2025*



May Allāh accept the Hajj of the Hujjaj and our worship and allow us to make the most of these blessed days. Aameen.

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the period of Eid Al Adha is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed