Saudi Arabia invests $21.6bn in culture, jobs to triple

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has confirmed that investments in cultural infrastructure have exceeded SR81bn ($21.6bn) since the launch of Vision 2030, underscoring the sector’s growing role in economic diversification.

The announcement came during the Cultural Investment Conference, organised by the Ministry of Culture at the King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh from September 29 to 30, held under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The opening session, titled “From Policy to Prosperity—Culture as a Strategic Investment,” featured Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim.

Saudi culture investments

Al Falih said the Ministry of Investment is working closely with the Ministry of Culture to support sector growth by identifying requirements, attracting investors, providing financing, and organising workshops.

He said: “This collaboration has generated over 40 investment opportunities, including profitable projects and those with high potential. Efforts include accelerating licensing procedures and engaging governance bodies and donors”.

He added that cash and non-cash incentives launched by the Crown Prince have stimulated the film industry and attracted international producers. Initiatives such as the Ignite digital content programme are supporting animation, short films, culinary arts, visual arts, music, and fashion.

These efforts are expected to triple job opportunities in the sector as the private sector expands its role.

Alibrahim highlighted that the global creative sector is valued at $3.4tn, calling it a crucial driver for Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification.

He said: “Our objective under Vision 2030 is to accelerate the diversification of the economy. Culture has played a significant role in driving the first wave of growth in new sectors – tourism, culture, entertainment, and sports”.

He noted that every dollar invested in culture generates up to $2.5 in economic impact, in addition to direct job creation.

The Ministry of Culture confirmed that the SR81bn ($21.6bn) invested to date has been contributed by the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

The projects span the development and rehabilitation of historical and heritage sites as well as the establishment of museums, libraries, art and literary galleries, training facilities, and cultural production centres.

These new assets cover all major cultural domains, including:

Heritage

Literature

Film

Music

Architecture and design

Fashion

Culinary arts

Visual arts

Performing arts

Together, they form a foundation for cultural and creative production while opening fresh investment horizons.

Alibrahim also emphasised workforce development, noting that around 5,000 people are currently in training programmes, with thousands of students sponsored to pursue degrees in cultural fields since the launch of Vision 2030.

The two-day conference highlights the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, reinforcing its potential as both a sustainable industry and a strategic driver of investment under the Kingdom’s National Culture Strategy.