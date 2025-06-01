Saudi Arabia issues Hajj heat warning

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to remain in their tents on Arafah Day from 10am to 4pm and advised against venturing to Jabal Al Rahmah or Namirah Mosque to avoid exposure to extreme heat.

As part of its heightened efforts to prepare for the Hajj season 1446 AH and ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals with ease and tranquillity, the Ministry issued safety guidelines in light of high temperatures at the holy sites.

Saudi Hajj heat warning

The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to the authorisation schedules set by the relevant authorities and ensuring compliance at all stages of movement between the holy sites.

It also stressed the necessity of using the approved means of transport, as outlined in the official transportation plan, and refraining from walking between locations during the designated times.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims of the importance of safeguarding the “Nusuk” card and presenting it when requested.

Every pilgrim is required to carry the card while in the holy sites and must ensure it is not misplaced, as it serves as a vital identification document that facilitates access and provides assistance when necessary.

The ministry stressed the need to follow these guidelines to ensure the safety of all pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah highlighted to the representatives of service provider companies the importance of urging pilgrims to adhere to the ministry’s guidelines to ensure their safety, allowing them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquillity.