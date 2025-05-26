Saudi Arabia launches CV upload feature for domestic workers

Saudi Arabia announced the launch of a new CV upload service for domestic workers to ease workers’ transfer among employers.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said the “CV Upload” service for domestic workers through the Musaned platform will allow employers to use it when transferring the service of a worker to another employer.

The service is an innovative model designed to facilitate the selection of workers based on their resume and to enable the smooth and streamlined transfer of services, the ministry said.

The process is fully automated, enhancing employers’ access to domestic workers already residing in the Kingdom, it added.

Through Musaned, domestic workers can now upload their CVs once their contract with their current employer ends.

The uploaded CVs include details such as job titles and acquired experience, allowing prospective employers to search and select candidates based on skills and job requirements.

This measure also helps protect the rights of both workers and employers.

The new service aligns with the ministry’s broader efforts to develop the recruitment sector in the Kingdom.

Previously, the ministry launched several initiatives to safeguard the rights of both parties in the contractual relationship, including the Wages Protection Programme for domestic workers, mandatory insurance, and the Unified Contract Programme, which is binding on both parties and clearly outlines their rights and obligations.