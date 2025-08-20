Saudi Arabia launches Umrah visa platform for international pilgrims

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk Umrah platform, allowing international pilgrims to apply for visas, book hotels, transport, and services online with ease

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the Nusuk Umrah service, a new digital platform that enables Umrah performers outside Saudi Arabia to directly apply for an Umrah visa and book services online without intermediaries.

Accessible at umrah.nusuk.sa, the platform is designed to enhance service quality and enrich the pilgrim experience by offering greater convenience and choice.

According to the Ministry, Nusuk Umrah complements existing channels, including qualified agents, and gives international pilgrims the ability to fully customise their trip.

Saudi Arabia launches Umrah visa platform

Users can choose from integrated packages or book individual services such as:

Visa applications

Accommodation

Transportation

Tours

The platform features a user-friendly interface supporting seven languages, integrates with government systems, and provides multiple payment options for a seamless digital experience.

The launch of Nusuk Umrah is part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which include welcoming greater numbers of Muslims from around the world and providing high-quality, convenient services that enhance the Hajj and Umrah journey.