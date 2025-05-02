by Staff Writer

Saudi Arabia mandates 10-day leave for first-time Hajj pilgrims

Employees performing Hajj for the first time in Saudi Arabia are entitled to a minimum 10-day paid leave. Image: Shutterstock

The Saudi Arabian government has directed that employees performing the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the first time must be given a minimum 10-day leave.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development emphasised that Hajj leave must not be less than 10 days and not more than 15 days, including Eid Al-Adha holiday, for employees performing the pilgrimage for the first time.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that the Labour Law allows employees to avail of paid leave to perform Hajj once in their service period if they have not previously performed it, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service at the firm.

The ministry stated that the employer has the right to determine the number of employees granted this leave annually, based on work requirements, and that these regulations safeguard the rights of all parties involved in the contractual relationship.

