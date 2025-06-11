Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announces start of new Umrah season

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially announced the commencement of the Umrah season for 2025 (1447 of the Islamic calendar), beginning on Tuesday with the opening of visa applications for international pilgrims.

As part of its ongoing mission aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the ministry aims to streamline and enrich the Umrah experience.

Welcome, Guests of Allah 🕋🇸🇦



The 1447H Umrah season officially begins today with the issuance of visas for pilgrims arriving from outside Saudi Arabia. Starting tomorrow, Umrah permits will be available through the #Nusuk app.#Ease_And_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/kD16Fy9GIT — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 10, 2025

Starting Wednesday, pilgrims from abroad can secure their permits via the “Nusuk” app, Saudi Arabia’s centralised digital gateway for Hajj and Umrah services.

The platform simplifies the process of permit acquisition and offers a suite of digital tools designed to support and guide pilgrims throughout their journey.

The ministry affirmed that extensive operational and technical preparations were made in advance, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure a smooth and efficient start to the season.

As part of its broader vision, the ministry is also expanding multilingual digital tools and awareness initiatives to better serve pilgrims.

These efforts are designed to maintain exceptional standards of care and security, underscoring the Kingdom’s dedication to those making the sacred journey to Makkah and Madinah.