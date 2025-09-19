Saudi Arabia announces National Day holiday

Saudi Arabia has announced a holiday for public and private sectors to mark National Day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has stated the holiday will fall on Tuesday, September 23, according to media reports.

The occasion of the Kingdom’s 95th National Day will be marked with cultural celebrations, national events and displays across the country.

Saudi National Day 2025

The Kingdom celebrates its national day on September 23 each year to commemorate unification and its founding at the hands of King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

Regions across the country have announced plans for celebrations. This year will be held under the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nature,” and an expression of the deep-rooted values of authenticity, generosity, and ambition that define the Saudi people.

These qualities, reflected in daily life, have solidified the Saudi citizen’s status as a model of pride and honour, driving the ambitious vision to build a successful future for the nation.