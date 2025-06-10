Saudi Arabia announces 2025 outdoor work ban

Saudi Arabia has announced an outdoor work ban during the hottest summer months.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in cooperation with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, will begin enforcing the ban on working under direct sunlight for all private sector establishments daily from 12pm to 3pm starting Sunday, June 15, and continuing until Sunday, September 15.

The ministry urged employers to regulate working hours in accordance with this decision, which aims to provide a safe work environment, enhance occupational safety measures, and reduce the risk of heat-related injuries and illnesses.

Saudi Arabia afternoon work ban

This decision is expected to have a positive impact on overall productivity.

To support implementation, the ministry has published both the Procedural Guide for Occupational Safety and Health to Prevent the Effects of Exposure to Sunlight and the Advisory Guide for Working in Hot Environments on its website, enabling employers to apply the relevant guidelines.

Violations of the midday work ban can be reported via the ministry’s unified hotline, 19911, or through its mobile application.