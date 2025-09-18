Saudi Arabia requires firms with over 20 workers to obtain collective housing licence

Saudi Arabia’s National Program for the Development of Collective Housing for Individuals has called on all establishments employing 20 or more workers to obtain a collective housing licence through the Balady platform.

The program noted that the licensing process is fully electronic and can be completed in just a few simple steps.

It stressed that obtaining the licence is essential for improving the quality of workers’ housing, ensuring a safe and healthy living environment, and enhancing overall quality of life.

Saudi housing licence

The initiative also helps companies comply with municipal regulations.

Establishments that fail to secure the required licence will face regulatory violations in line with the group housing control procedures guide, and may also see suspension of access to certain government services.

As part of its drive to improve group housing standards, the program confirmed that field inspections are being conducted to monitor compliance and enforce licensing requirements.