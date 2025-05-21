Saudi Arabia, UAE brands dominate Middle East with diversification, innovation

Brand Finance’s latest Middle East 150 2025 report reaffirms Saudi Arabia and the UAE as regional brand leaders, driven by economic diversification and innovative strategies.

The two nations account for 81 per cent of the region’s total brand value, with Saudi Arabia’s brands valued at $112.4 billion and the UAE’s at $86.0 billion.

Aramco retains its position as the region’s most valuable brand for the sixth consecutive year, with a value of $41.7 billion and an AAA- rating.

Despite challenges from declining oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties, Aramco’s strong brand has maintained its stability.

ADNOC follows as the second most valuable brand, growing 25 per cent to $19.0 billion, fuelled by initiatives like the launch of XRG and pioneering AI adoption.

The telecom sector also shines, with Saudi Telecom Company, trading as STC Group, securing the third most valuable brand spot at $16.1 billion (up 16 per cent ) and achieving the region’s highest Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.7/100 with an AAA rating.

Meanwhile, ‘e&’ has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing brand, with its value soaring 701 per cent to $15.3 billion after consolidating its brand architecture under a unified identity.

In banking, Al Rajhi Bank and QNB maintain their AAA ratings, with BSI scores of 87.9/100 and 87.0/100, respectively.

While Al Rajhi remains the region’s strongest banking brand, QNB’s brand value rose up by 11 per cent to $9.4 billion, securing third place in the BSI ranking.

Roshn Group, a new entrant, has quickly become the third most valuable real estate brand in the region at $1.1 billion, driven by its multi-asset strategy and contributions to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

In healthcare, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre leads with a brand value of $1.7 billion (up 10 per cent), supported by advancements in groundbreaking robotic surgeries.

The UAE’s PureHealth Group also saw a 30 per cent brand value increase to $564 million, driven by strategic acquisitions like Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and the UK’s Circle Health Group.

Andrew Campbell, Managing Director, and Brand Finance Middle East, said: “As the Middle East continues to evolve economically and brand-wise, the region’s leading brands are positioning themselves for long-term growth. The push towards digital transformation, sustainability, and economic diversification will further solidify the region’s position as a global leader in innovation and development.”

The report also highlighted the region’s focus on sectors like green energy, digital transformation, and AI, positioning Saudi Arabia and the UAE as global leaders in innovation.