Saudi ZATCA seize over 69,000 Captagon pills in twin airport busts: Report

Saudi Arabia ‘s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has intercepted two smuggling attempts involving 69,045 Captagon pills at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The amphetamine-based pills were discovered concealed inside the clothing of two passengers who arrived on separate flights, according to a report by the Saudi Gazette.

The first smuggling attempt involved 34,588 pills, whilst the second case saw authorities intercept 34,457 pills using the same concealment method.

Saudi Arabia thwarts Captagon smuggling operations worth thousands of pills

ZATCA stated that the operations demonstrate its commitment to strengthening customs control at all Saudi ports.

The authority said it remains focused on combating smuggling as part of its mission to protect society from harmful substances and trade.

The authority has called on the public to support national anti-smuggling efforts by reporting suspicious activity. Reports can be made through ZATCA’s security hotline (1910), email, or international number (+9661910).

ZATCA confirmed that all reports are treated confidentially and financial rewards are offered for verified information.