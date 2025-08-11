Sharjah approves 700 new government jobs and $8.3m in promotions and pay rises

Sharjah has announced a major employment and promotions initiative that will see 700 Emirati citizens hired in the emirate’s government by the end of 2025.

In addition, 1,523 government employees will receive promotions, which include both job advancements and special financial awards.

These promotions will cost the government AED22m ($6m) annually.

Sharjah pay rises

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharhah also approved status adjustments for 254 employees who have earned new academic qualifications, including:

PhDs

Master’s degrees

Bachelor’s degrees

These adjustments, which will take effect retroactively from the date each degree was obtained, represent an additional AED8,420,803 ($2.3m) in annual costs.

The combined financial impact of the promotions and qualification-based adjustments totals more than AED30.4 million ($8.3m) per year.

The initiative underscores Sharjah’s commitment to supporting Emirati talent, rewarding academic achievement, and expanding opportunities within the government sector, while reinforcing the emirate’s focus on long-term workforce development.