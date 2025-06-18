Sharjah Police processes 1.3mn transactions in 2024

Sharjah Police Headquarters recorded a 97.8 per cent customer happiness rate in 2024 across traffic , criminal, and community services. This milestone reflects the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance policing methods and improve the quality of life for residents.

Over the course of the year, more than 1.3 million transactions were completed. Customer Happiness Centres maintained efficient service delivery, averaging 59 seconds per transaction with wait times below 33 seconds, demonstrating a strong commitment to responsiveness.

“We are proud of the achievements made during 2024. Statistics show a 12.69 per cent increase in the use of digital channels compared to 2023, reaching 84.37 per cent. This improvement reflects the success of digitising the entire range of services and offering an integrated smart security system available around the clock. The system is designed to be easily accessible and user-friendly, removing the need to visit service centres. This contributes to enhanced performance efficiency and provides an outstanding customer experience that meets societal expectations,” Colonel Dr. Sameh Khamis Al Hilyan, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Department, said in a statement.

These results underscore Sharjah Police’s integrated approach, combining digital innovation with effective teamwork to deliver seamless, high-quality services. Continued investment in modern technology remains central to this strategy, supporting the goal of fast, accessible police support for the community.