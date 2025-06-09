Sharjah ruler approves $27m real estate compensation

By Staff Writer

Sharjah ruler awards additional $27m compensation for owners of old houses in Al Madam

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved an additional amount of AED100m ($27.2m) in compensation for owners of old houses in Al Madam area who had previously been granted new houses.

His Highness had earlier approved AED250,000 ($68,100) per house as compensation for the owners of 200 old houses that were replaced with new houses.

With the approval of the new additional amount, the total compensation for each house now rises to AED750,000 ($204,000), an added support from His Highness to families who have moved into their new houses.

