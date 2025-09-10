UAE rolls out AI-powered HR Assistant to serve 50,000 federal employees

The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the AI-powered Human Resources Assistant, a major step in applying artificial intelligence to enhance government operations.

The new system is designed to transform the federal HR ecosystem by improving service quality, offering seamless employee experiences, and creating a more efficient work environment through innovative AI-driven solutions.

Serving more than 50,000 federal government employees, the HR Assistant provides 108 services in its first phase, automates around 80 per cent of self-service HR procedures, and instantly responds to 80 per cent of HR legislation inquiries.

UAE AI HR Assistant

Officials said the system is expected to save around 170,000 working hours annually in technical and legal HR support.

Powered by AI Agents technology, the platform can execute tasks, process procedures, and respond to employee queries.

It integrates with the federal HR information system Bayanati, delivering accurate and personalised responses through both written and voice-based interfaces in Arabic and English—without human intervention.

Employees can access the service anytime via FAHR’s website or the FAHR smart app.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, said: “The launch of the AI-powered HR Assistant embodies the directives of the UAE’s leadership to harness artificial intelligence in driving a qualitative transformation in federal HR management and reinforcing the country’s global leadership in this field.”

She added that the UAE government will continue to innovate and develop advanced technological models that enhance services and deliver future-ready, efficient, and personalised employee experiences.