UAE announces 10,000 air-conditioned rest shelters for delivery drivers during summer

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that more than 10,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with comfort amenities will be provided for use by delivery service workers across the country throughout the Midday Break period.

The Midday Break is implemented in collaboration with relevant government entities and private sector partners from June 15 to September 15.

The Ministry applauded all entities participating in this humanitarian initiative, which include Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Integrated Transport Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, and the Departments of Economic Development across all Emirates and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

UAE Midday Break

Partners also include delivery platforms such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, and Careem, among others, as well as numerous restaurants, shopping centres, retail stores, and cloud kitchens, who contributed to the effort.

MoHRE stressed the importance of this initiative, particularly given that delivery services are a vital logistical sector with a unique operational model, where workers are not stationed in fixed locations during the Midday Break, and where certain items require speed and precision in delivery.

Delivery service workers in the UAE can access the nearest rest stations through interactive maps available on the apps.

This year’s Midday Break initiative is a continuation of the efforts undertaken last year, when 6,000 fully equipped and air-conditioned rest stations were provided for delivery workers.

The significant expansion this year reaffirms the effectiveness of these efforts in protecting this category of workers from the risks of heat exhaustion during summer, especially during the UAE Midday Break hours from 12.30pm to 3pm.

The Midday Break initiative requires employers to provide appropriate shaded areas for workers to rest, along with adequate cooling devices, sufficient cold drinking water depending on the number of workers, hydration supplies approved by local authorities, and first aid equipment at job sites.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on members of the community to report any violations of the Midday Break regulations in the UAE to its call centre at 600 590 000, or through its smart application or official website.