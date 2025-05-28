UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday for public sector

The UAE government has announced the Arafah and Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries and federal entities for the year 1446 AH.
The holidays will begin on 09 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to Thursday, June 05, 2025, and will continue until 12 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to Sunday, June 08, 2025.
Official work will resume on Monday, June 09, 2025.
The announcement was made in line with the approved public sector holiday calendar and follows the Hijri Islamic calendar.
