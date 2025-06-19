UAE arrests wanted former Interpol official on fraud charges

The UAE has arrested a former Interpol official wanted on suspicion of forgery, bribery and fraud charges.

The Ministry of Interior in the UAE announced the arrest of Vitalie Pîrlog, a Moldovan national wanted in connection with a cross-border corruption case.

Pîrlog, who had been the subject of an active Red Notice issued by INTERPOL at the request of French authorities, was apprehended on Sunday, 15th June 2025.

UAE arrests Vitalie Pîrlog

Previously, Pîrlog held the position of Chairman of the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF). He now faces multiple charges, including forgery, bribery, facilitating bribery, and fraud.

The arrest is part of a sustained and strategic collaboration with international law enforcement bodies, and regional and global organisations, reaffirming the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the security and stability of the international community.

In a statement, French officials praised the Ministry of Interior’s professionalism and resolve, emphasising that such coordinated operations highlight the vital importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational crime.