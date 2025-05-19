By Staff Writer

UAE beach closed to swimmers after oil found in sea

Khorfakkan Municipality in UAE said Al Zubarah Beach would be temporarily closed to swimmers after oil detected

A beach in the UAE has been closed to swimmers after oil was detected in the water.

Khorfakkan Municipality issued a warning on social media saying the Al Zubarah Beach in Sharjah would be temporarily closed for the safety of visitors.

UAE beach temporarily closed to swimmers

Apologising for the inconvenience, Khorfakkan Municipality said the closure was due to the presence of oil in the seawater and the temporary closure was to protect the safety of swimmers.

