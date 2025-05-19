UAE beach closed to swimmers after oil found in sea

A beach in the UAE has been closed to swimmers after oil was detected in the water.

Khorfakkan Municipality issued a warning on social media saying the Al Zubarah Beach in Sharjah would be temporarily closed for the safety of visitors.

Apologising for the inconvenience, Khorfakkan Municipality said the closure was due to the presence of oil in the seawater and the temporary closure was to protect the safety of swimmers.