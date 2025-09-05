UAE boosts family stability with $564m in housing approvals

The UAE has approved more than $560m in housing support for citizens so far this year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has reaffirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to place the housing of Emirati citizens at the centre of national priorities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed that adequate housing is one of the most important pillars of family stability and social cohesion, adding that the UAE is committed to building a comprehensive housing ecosystem that delivers solutions of the highest quality in record timeframes.

UAE housing support

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The care devoted by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the housing sector reflects a deeply rooted national approach aimed at enhancing community well-being and ensuring dignified living conditions for all citizens.

“The continuous development and close monitoring of the housing ecosystem is an ongoing priority to ensure that citizens benefit from modern, high-quality housing solutions across the country.”

From January to the end of Q3 2025, the Zayed Housing Programme issued 2,971 approvals with a total value of AED2.07bn ($564m).

These included:

522 grants under the directives of the UAE President worth AED 355m ($97m)

595 approvals for government housing loans totalling AED 246.2m ($67m)

24 government housing grants or benefits valued at AED 19m ($5m)

1,830 housing finance approvals worth AED 1.449bn ($395m)

Since July 2022, the Programme has issued 11,298 approvals with a total value nearing AED9bn ($2.45bn), underscoring the UAE’s long-term commitment to providing sustainable, high-quality housing for its citizens.