UAE Cyber Security Council warns 98 per cent of attacks target human weaknesses

The UAE Cyber Security Council has sounded the alarm on the growing threat of social engineering, warning that the tactic is involved in nearly 98 per cent of cyberattacks.

The warning was issued during the sixth week of the Council’s Cyber Pulse initiative, a year-long campaign designed to strengthen digital literacy and resilience among individuals and institutions.

Unlike traditional attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities, social engineering targets human psychology.

UAE cyberattacks

Attackers often impersonate trusted officials, friends, or credible organisations to manipulate victims into disclosing sensitive information or taking harmful actions.

Tactics include:

Offering fake rewards

Impersonating well-known entities

Sending urgent threats

Overloading victims with conflicting information

Fraudsters use empathy, urgency or fear to build false trust and pressure individuals into sharing personal or banking details, or making rash decisions.

The Council urged the public to:

Verify identities before responding to requests

Avoid sharing account details or passwords

Treat sudden messages demanding immediate action with caution

Monitor official alerts and stay updated on cybersecurity guidance

Now in its second year, the Cyber Pulse campaign is part of wider national efforts to strengthen the UAE’s digital ecosystem. The initiative aims to protect users against rising cyber risks, boost resilience, and reinforce trust in the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy.