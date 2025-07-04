UAE delivers 1 billion meals to people in need: Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE has delivered more than one billion meals to people in need as part of a major humanitarian project.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the successful completion of the humanitarian project launched in Ramadan 2022 to provide one billion meals to those in need worldwide.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Three years ago we launched a humanitarian project aimed at distributing 1 billion meals to those in need globally. The project has fully achieved its goal this month, distributing one billion meals across 65 countries.

“An additional 260 million meals will be distributed over the course of next year. We have also established sustainable real estate endowments to ensure the continued provision of food aid in the years to come.

“We thank God for the ability to give, for the chance to fulfil our promise, and for the blessing of this good nation, whose kindness has touched the world.

“May God protect the UAE and its people, and may they always be a symbol of good and generosity.”

The 1 Billion Meals initiative built upon the success of the previous 10 Million Meals and 100 Million Meals campaigns launched in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

As the largest food aid initiative of its kind in the region, the 1 Billion Meals initiative aims to provide nutritional support to underprivileged individuals, families, women, and children, reflecting the UAE’s inclusive approach to humanitarianism, which offers assistance and aid to all communities without discrimination.

To ensure its long-term impact and the continued distribution of meals worldwide, the 1 Billion Meals Endowment initiative was launched in 2023 as the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stated that the MBRGI, guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, mobilises resources and efforts to improve food security in underserved communities.

He attributed the success of the 1 Billion Meals initiative to the significant community engagement and generous contributions from individuals and organisations across the UAE.

Al Gergawi highlighted the vital role of partners, including UN agencies and regional and local organisations, in implementing the initiative, enabling it to deliver one billion meals by the end of July 2025, with plans to reach the pledged total of 1.26 billion meals by the end of 2026.

Al Gergawi said: “We remain committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships locally, regionally and globally to support those most in need and create sustainable solutions to address food challenges.

“The MBRGI’s commitment to eradicating hunger extends beyond providing meals; it encompasses empowering communities to develop comprehensive strategies to combat poverty and malnutrition.

“This aligns with the MBRGI’s vision for sustainable development and is being actively pursued by a wide range of UN agencies and regional and local partners.”

The 1 Billion Meals initiative partnered with UN organisations through two main avenues:

Direct food aid through distributing food parcels, meals, supplements, smart vouchers, etc

Sustainable projects empowering individuals and families to become self-sufficient. These include empowering farmers and creating jobs in food production and other relevant sectors

The 1 Billion Meals initiative recorded remarkable achievements in collaboration with several UN partners, including the UN World Food Programme (WFP) – the initiative’s largest partner in the direct food aid avenue through the distribution of food parcels and smart vouchers.

The UNHCR’s contribution to the initiative focused on refugees and displaced communities by delivering food parcels, vouchers, and sustainable projects.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative collaborated with the UN Trust Fund (UNITLIFE), which focused on sustainable agriculture and women’s empowerment in food production. It also collaborated with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which champions international efforts to eradicate hunger.

The Food Banking Regional Network, a key partner of the initiative under direct food aid, distributed food parcels through local food banks.

Life for Relief and Development helped provide food aid to low-income families and individuals through the delivery of food parcels.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment is a strategic partner of the initiative, distributing food parcels in the UAE and other countries.

The Emirates Food Bank focused on supporting low-income families and individuals within the UAE.

MBRGI, the region’s largest organisation in the field of charity, humanitarian and aid work, invested over AED2.2bn ($599m), impacting 149 million people across 118 countries in 2024.

The impact encompassed MBRGI’s five pillars:

Humanitarian Aid and Relief

Healthcare and Disease Control

Spreading Education and Knowledge

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Empowering Communities

The Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar encompasses emergency relief during crises and disasters, as well as sustainable development projects and services.

Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidated over 30 humanitarian and development initiatives and organisations supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for over two decades.

Focusing on underserved communities and vulnerable populations, the MBRGI aims to foster hope and address pressing global challenges, particularly in less fortunate regions.

It invests in human capital by empowering individuals, honing skills, and building a qualified workforce to drive development.

The MBRGI also prioritises improving education, combating poverty and disease, and promoting tolerance and coexistence.