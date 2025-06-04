UAE Eid Al Adha weather forecast: Rain and humidity expected

The UAE could see rain during the Eid Al Adha holidays, according to the latest forecast.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a forecast for the Eid holiday period in the UAE until Sunday, June 8.
It says the UAE will see a chance of rainfall rough seas, humidity and dust with winds of up to 40kmph in parts of the country.
UAE Eid weather forecast
- Thursday, June 5: Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times. Clouds will appear Northward and Eastward. Humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea
- Friday, June 6: Fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear Northward and Eastward with a probability of light rainfall. Humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10–20kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
- Saturday, June 7: Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation associated with rainfall Eastward and Northward. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea
- Sunday, June 8: Fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation associated with rainfall Eastward and Northward, with a gradual increase in temperatures. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10–25 kmph, reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea
